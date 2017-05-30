CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
May 30 Enersys:
* Enersys reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q4 sales $626.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowers q1 2018 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view to $1.10 to $1.14
* Net earnings for q4 of fiscal 2016 were $9.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.