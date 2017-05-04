GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Enersys:
* Enersys reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and announces quarterly conference call
* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.75
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.64
* Q4 sales $626.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $606.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.