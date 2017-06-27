Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 EnerSys:
* Says settled a portion of its previously disclosed proceeding involving German competition authority - SEC filing
* EnerSys - settlement relates to conduct involving co's motive power battery business & agreeing to pay a fine of EUR12.6 million which is payable by July 12
* EnerSys - German competition authority issued fining decision related to co's reserve power battery business, which constitutes remaining portion of German proceeding
* EnerSys - EnerSys is not required to escrow any portion of proposed fine during appeal process
* EnerSys is appealing the fining decision including payment of proposed fine of EUR10.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sO6yri) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.