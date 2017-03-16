BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Enervit SpA:
* FY revenue 54.4 million euros ($58.36 million) versus 52.4 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 2.4 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.