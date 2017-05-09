BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Rent-a-center Inc
* Engaged capital - as part of rent-a-center's proposed settlement, rent-a-center board was clear that no review of strategic alternatives was going to occur
* Engaged capital llc - rcii board said it would expand board from seven to nine directors if engaged capital were to reject rcii's settlement offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.