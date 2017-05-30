BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Engaged Capital:
* Engaged Capital - proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Rent-A-Center stockholders vote for engaged capital's board nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.