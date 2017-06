June 29 (Reuters) - Engaged Capital LLC:

* Engaged Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent stake in Hain celestial group inc, as of June 22, 2017 - sec filing

* Engaged capital says it has engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in communications with Hain Celestial Group regarding means to create stockholder value Source text (bit.ly/2tpCOC5) Further company coverage: