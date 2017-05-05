May 5 Aes Corp

* Engie and AES agree to expand their LNG marketing partnership to Central America

* JV will utilize Costa Norte LNG terminal currently under construction in Colón, Panama, which is owned 50/50 by AES and Inversiones Bahía.

* Engie will supply up to 0.4 MTPA of LNG to CCGT beginning in 2018