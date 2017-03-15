March 15 Engie Sa

* Engie issue second green bond worth 1.5 billion euros - statement

* Engie says bond has two tranches: 7-yr tranche of 700 million euros with 0.875 pct annual coupon, 11-yr tranche of 800 million euros with a 1.5 pct coupon

* Average coupon amounts to 1.2 pct for a 9.1 years average duration

* Proceeds to be used to finance renewable energy projects