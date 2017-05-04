BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $485 million versus I/B/E/S view $473.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Engility Holdings Inc - total backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of 20% from Q1 of 2016
* Engility Holdings Inc - company is reiterating fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering