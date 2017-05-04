May 4 Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $485 million versus I/B/E/S view $473.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engility Holdings Inc - total backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of 20% from Q1 of 2016

* Engility Holdings Inc - company is reiterating fiscal year 2017 guidance