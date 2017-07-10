BRIEF-Engold exploration program suspended due to forest fires in Cariboo region

July 10 (Reuters) - Engold Mines Ltd

* Engold Exploration program suspended due to forest fires in Cariboo region

* Due to extreme forest fire activity in Cariboo region of British Columbia, company has shut down all exploration activity

* Town of Lac La Hache, where company's exploration office and workshop is located, is currently on evacuation alert

* Aware of no fires burning on property itself, heavy smoke, closed roads,intermittent power outages made continued operations unworkable​

* Company has shut down all exploration activity on its Lac La Hache property