April 3 Eniro AB

* Says share issue of 275 million SEK as part of recapitalisation plan

* Offer to holders of convertibles and preference shares to exchange to common shares

* Interest bearing loans will be reduced with 828 mn SEK i holders accept offer and the 275 mln SEK share issue is made

* MGA Holding, one of the biggest holders of preference shares (9.2 pct) and convertible debt (15.3 pct) has committed to accept the exchange offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)