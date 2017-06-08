June 8 Eniro Ab
* In connection with the recapitalisation of Eniro, the
Company’s lending banks have made so called lock-up undertakings
* Pursuant to the lock-up undertakings, the Banks have
undertaken, with certain reservations and exceptions, towards
the Company’s advisor Pareto Securities AB (“Pareto”), during a
period commencing on the date of the signing of each respective
lock-up undertaking
and ending on the earlier of: (i) the date it is finally
established that the Banks in aggregate hold less than twelve
per cent of the total number of shares in the Company following
completion of the recapitalisation, or (ii)
the date falling six months after the settlement date of the
planned cash issue, to not without the prior written consent
from Pareto and the Banks’ advisor Carnegie Investment Bank AB
(publ), sell any of the shares in the Company that the Banks may
acquire in the recapitalisation
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)