July 27 (Reuters) - Enjoyor Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder plans to add at least 200 million yuan ($29.68 million) worth of company shares within six months

* Says it scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume on July 28

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2eQf9oB; bit.ly/2h5JDnc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)