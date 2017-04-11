April 11Enjoyor Co Ltd :

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 31.5 million yuan to 42.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1(37.1 million yuan)

* Says increased research and development fees as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XsffW1

