BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 ENL Commercial Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 turnover 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.27 billion rupees year ago
* HY loss before taxation 5.9 million rupees versus loss of 16.8 million rupees year ago
* Expect the group to continue on its good performance for the coming quarter Source : bit.ly/2kwaHIP Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.