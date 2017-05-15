BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 ENL Commercial Ltd:
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
* Q3 loss for the period at 3.8 million rupees versus loss of 9.9 million rupees year ago
* Has declared a final dividend of rs 0.20 per share, dividend will be paid on or about 31 July 2017 Source: bit.ly/2qiY3TF Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.