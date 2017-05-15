Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 ENL Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 10.28 billion rupees versus 10.3 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 442.9 million rupees versus 629 million rupees year ago
* Says board has decided to declare slightly lower final dividend compared to last year’s
* Says group should post increased operating profits for full year but profit after taxation will be negatively impacted by the impairment charges booked by nmh for year ended sept 2016 Source: bit.ly/2pBzsLb Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.