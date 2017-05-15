May 15 ENL Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 10.28 billion rupees versus 10.3 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 442.9 million rupees versus 629 million rupees year ago

* Says board has decided to declare slightly lower final dividend compared to last year’s

* Says group should post increased operating profits for full year but profit after taxation will be negatively impacted by the impairment charges booked by nmh for year ended sept 2016