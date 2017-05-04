BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 EnLink Midstream LLC
* EnLink Midstream announces pricing of $500 million of senior notes due 2047
* EnLink Midstream - pricing of $500 million of its 5.450 percent senior notes due 2047 at a price to public of 99.981 percent of their face value
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering