May 18 Ennoconn Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$763 million in total for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date June 14

* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20

* Record date June 20

* Payment date is July 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KeQ8Xr

