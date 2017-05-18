BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Ennoconn Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$763 million in total for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 14
* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20
* Record date June 20
* Payment date is July 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KeQ8Xr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: