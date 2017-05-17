BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 ENORAMA PHARMA AB
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2qrfgL7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering