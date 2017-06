June 1 Enpro Industries Inc:

* Enpro Industries announces acquisition of Qualiseal

* Enpro Industries Inc - ‍terms were not disclosed.​

* Qualiseal Technology will continue to conduct business under Qualiseal Technology name

* Enpro Industries Inc - ‍acquisition of assets of Qualiseal Technology, a privately-held company offering custom-engineered mechanical seals​

* Qualiseal was acquired from QCC LLC, a portfolio company of Promus Equity Partners LLC, in a cash transaction