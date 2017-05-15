BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 15 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* Joint reorganization plan remains subject to district court approval
* Enpro anticipates that bankruptcy court will soon enter its order recommending confirmation of joint plan
* District court has scheduled a hearing on June 12, 2017 to consider bankruptcy court's recommendation
* Joint plan implements terms of a comprehensive settlement reached in March 2016
* Bankruptcy court also announced that it will recommend that district court approve several settlements with insurance carriers
* Bankruptcy court says will recommend that court approve settlements with two insurance carriers that issued primary general liability policies prior to Jan 1, 1976
* Insurance settlements are subject to a notice period and possibility of objections prior to June 12 hearing
* On May 15, 2017 U.S. bankruptcy court announced its decision recommending that court confirm joint plan of reorganization
* Joint plan of reorganization of certain of Enpro's subsidiaries, including Garlock Sealing Technologies Llc (GST LLC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court