BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes
* Enpro Industries Inc - priced its previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Enpro Industries Inc - additional notes were priced at 101.0% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from march 15, 2017 to closing date
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.