May 1 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly net sales $295.8 million versus $294.9 million

* "increasing our guidance for our 2017 pro forma adjusted ebitda"

* Enpro Industries Inc - SG&A costs in Q1 of 2016 were highest of year, with costs moderating considerably in second through fourth quarters

* Revised estimated range for pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2017 is $193 million to $198 million