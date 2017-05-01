BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Qtrly net sales $295.8 million versus $294.9 million
* "increasing our guidance for our 2017 pro forma adjusted ebitda"
* Enpro Industries Inc - SG&A costs in Q1 of 2016 were highest of year, with costs moderating considerably in second through fourth quarters
* Revised estimated range for pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2017 is $193 million to $198 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
