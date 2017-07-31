BRIEF-Enpro Industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective; Gst and Oldco became free to operate its respective business
* Enpro industries - Gst and Oldco have been reconsolidated with co for financial reporting purposes as of joint plan effective date
* Enpro industries inc - joint plan permanently resolves asbestos claims against Gst Llc, Garrison And Oldco, as successor by merger to Coltec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: