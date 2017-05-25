May 25 Enquest Plc:

* Operational update

* Kraken on track and 2017 production guidance confirmed

* Kraken development on track to deliver first oil before end of june 2017, with further excellent progress on drilling

* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 of average production between 45,000 boepd and 51,000 boepd

* Production averaged 37,856 boepd for four months to end of april 2017, down on 42,752 boepd in same period in 2016

* Magnus/SVT transition and acquisition programme on course for transaction completion around end of 2017, with no cash outlay for enquest

* As at 30 April 2017, net debt was approximately $1,912m

* Cash and undrawn facilities totalled $244m at April 30

* On track to achieve first oil from Kraken before end of June and to deliver on production, unit opex and capex targets for 2017