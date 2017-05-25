May 25 Enquest Plc:
* Operational update
* Kraken on track and 2017 production guidance confirmed
* Kraken development on track to deliver first oil before
end of june 2017, with further excellent progress on drilling
* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 of average
production between 45,000 boepd and 51,000 boepd
* Production averaged 37,856 boepd for four months to end of
april 2017, down on 42,752 boepd in same period in 2016
* Magnus/SVT transition and acquisition programme on course
for transaction completion around end of 2017, with no cash
outlay for enquest
* As at 30 April 2017, net debt was approximately $1,912m
* Cash and undrawn facilities totalled $244m at April 30
* On track to achieve first oil from Kraken before end of
June and to deliver on production, unit opex and capex targets
for 2017
