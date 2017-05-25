BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
May 25 Enra Group Bhd
* Qtrly net loss 87.8 million rgt versus profit of 2.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 17.1 million rgt versus 38 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2qYOic7) Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.