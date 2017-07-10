FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enra Group says unit accepts a letter of award from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong)
July 10, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Enra Group says unit accepts a letter of award from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong)

July 10 (Reuters) - Enra Group Bhd :

* ENRA SPM Sdn accepted a letter of award (LOA) from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited , a unit of Petronas

* Award is for a 4-year primary period with a total value of approximately $48 million‍​

* LOA for the lease of a single point mooring system and storage tanker to PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Ltd

* Expects the project to contribute positively to the earnings of company in the next financial year and onwards Source text : (bit.ly/2uH7YCU) Further company coverage:

