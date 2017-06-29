FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ensco, Atwood Oceanics announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
June 29, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Ensco, Atwood Oceanics announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Ensco Plc and Atwood Oceanics Inc announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

* Atwood Oceanics Inc says have received notice from DoJ and FTC granting early termination of waiting period under U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍merger closing condition with respect to expiration or termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act has been satisfied​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

