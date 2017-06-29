BRIEF-Ensco, Atwood Oceanics announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

June 29 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Ensco Plc and Atwood Oceanics Inc announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

* Atwood Oceanics Inc says have received notice from DoJ and FTC granting early termination of waiting period under U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍merger closing condition with respect to expiration or termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act has been satisfied​