Feb 27 Ensco Plc:

* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensco Plc - $3.6 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus at year-end

* Revenues were $505 million in Q4 2016 compared to $828 million a year ago

* Average day rate for fleet declined to $177,000 in Q4 2016 from $216,000 a year ago

* "There was no loss on impairment in Q4 2016"