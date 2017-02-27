BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Ensco Plc:
* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ensco Plc - $3.6 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus at year-end
* Revenues were $505 million in Q4 2016 compared to $828 million a year ago
* Average day rate for fleet declined to $177,000 in Q4 2016 from $216,000 a year ago
* "There was no loss on impairment in Q4 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange