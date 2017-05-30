BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
May 30 Atwood Oceanics Inc:
* Ensco plc- upon termination of merger agreement with atwood under certain circumstances co may pay atwood reverse termination fee equal to $50 million
* Ensco plc- upon termination of merger agreement with atwood under certain circumstances atwood may pay co termination fee equal to $30 million Source text - bit.ly/2rhbkuJ Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.