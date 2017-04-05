April 5 Enservco Corp:

* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017

* Enservco Corp - amendment with respect to co's amended and restated revolving credit and security agreement dated as of September 12, 2014

* Enservco- amendment modified definition of adjusted Ebitda,amended certain financial covenants of co,amended term of 2014 credit agreement to April 30, 2018

* Enservco Corp - amendment required company to obtain at least $1.0 million subordinated indebtedness Source text:(bit.ly/2nYOTZD) Further company coverage: