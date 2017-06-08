BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Enservco Corp:
* Enservco announces departure of bob devers and plans to appoint new chief financial officer
* Enservco Corp - executive search and interview process for cfo replacement is underway
* Enservco Corp - expects to name a new chief financial officer in coming weeks
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.