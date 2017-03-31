BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 31 Enservco Corp
* Enservco reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Total Q4 revenue decreased 23 pct to $6.7 million
* Through first two months of 2017 revenue was up approximately 49 pct and EBITDA was up approximately 68 pct year over year on an unaudited basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.