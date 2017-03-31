March 31 Enservco Corp

* Enservco reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Total Q4 revenue decreased 23 pct to $6.7 million

* Through first two months of 2017 revenue was up approximately 49 pct and EBITDA was up approximately 68 pct year over year on an unaudited basis