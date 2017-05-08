UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Ensign Energy Services Inc
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.16
* Q1 loss per share C$0.09
* Q1 revenue C$251.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$262.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 remains targeted at $61 million
* Abundance of idle oilfield equipment has resulted in continued pricing pressure
* Activity internationally is expected to remain relatively flat for year when compared to Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships