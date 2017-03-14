March 14 Ensign Group Inc

* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.

* Ensign group inc - ensign will lease properties from mhi under a triple-net master lease with an initial 20 year term

* Ensign group - entered into definitive agreements to sell and lease two skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living community to mainstreet health investments

* Ensign group - mhi agreed to release ensign from its lease obligations on 3 transitional care facilities in kansas and texas that are under development