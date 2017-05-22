May 22 Enstar Group Ltd

* Enstar announces cfo succession plan

* Enstar group ltd - mark smith will step down on december 31, 2017

* Enstar group ltd - guy bowker, chief accounting officer and deputy cfo, will assume role of chief financial officer on january 1, 2018

* Enstar group ltd says mark smith will move into a consulting role for enstar beginning january 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: