BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Ensync Inc
* Ensync Energy sells additional power purchase agreement for residential project in hawaii
* Ensync Inc - 300-kilowatt ensync energy system will provide electricity to complex at a contracted price for 20-year term of power purchase agreement
* Ensync Inc - revenue will be recognized in coming quarters based upon completion of project milestones
* Ensync Inc - announces sale of a power purchase agreement (ppa) for a 120-unit apartment complex in oahu, hawaii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.