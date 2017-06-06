BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Ensync:
* Ensync Energy sells power purchase agreement project for food processing company in Hawaii
* Revenue from sale of the food processing company will be recognized upon completion of project milestones over next several quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million