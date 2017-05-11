BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Ensync Inc
* Ensync energy signs power purchase agreement to provide electricity to residential development in hawaii
* Ensync inc - announces signing of a power purchase agreement (ppa) for kalaeloa makai residential development in oahu, hawaii
* Ensync inc - solar electricity project includes a ppa term of 20 years
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems