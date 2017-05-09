May 9 Ensync Inc:
* Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar, Inc.
* Ensync Inc - due to failure of SPI Solar. To meet purchase
obligations under supply agreement with co, co has terminated
supply agreement
* Ensync - pursuant to supply agreement co agreed to sell,
spi agreed to purchase energy management system solutions for
solar projects and related services
* Ensync - SPI never made any purchases under supply
agreement
* Ensync - it will no longer be possible for warrant to
purchase shares of common stock acquired by SPI to become
exercisable
