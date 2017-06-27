June 27 Entegra Financial Corp:

* Entegra financial corp. Announces acquisition of chattahoochee bank of georgia

* Deal for a combination of cash and stock valued at about $34.9 million

* Entegra will purchase chattahoochee for $14.75 per share

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, acquisition is expected to be more than 15% accretive to 2018 earnings

* Upon completion of transaction, Entegra will have about $1.6 billion in assets, $950 million in loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits