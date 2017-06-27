June 27 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra financial corp. Announces acquisition of
chattahoochee bank of georgia
* Deal for a combination of cash and stock valued at about
$34.9 million
* Entegra will purchase chattahoochee for $14.75 per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of both companies
* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, acquisition is
expected to be more than 15% accretive to 2018 earnings
* Upon completion of transaction, Entegra will have about
$1.6 billion in assets, $950 million in loans, and $1.2 billion
in deposits
