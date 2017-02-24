BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Program allows for repurchase of up to 327,318 shares of stock, representing approximately 5% of company's outstanding shares
* Authorized extension of its stock repurchase program through February 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5