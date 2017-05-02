May 2 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra Financial says on April 28, first NBC Bank was
closed by Louisiana office of financial institutions, placed
into FDIC receivership - sec filing
* Entegra Financial Corp - co holds a $0.7m investment in
subordinated debt of First NBC Bank holding company, holding
company for First NBC bank
* Entegra financial-expects to adjust its q1 2017 earnings
by about $0.07 per diluted share as result of first NBC bank
being placed into FDIC receivership
Source text (bit.ly/2qBX1zv)
Further company coverage: