* Entegra financial corp. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Entegra financial corp - net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 26.2 pct, to $9.6 million for 3 months ended march 31, 2017 versus $7.6 million for same period 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27