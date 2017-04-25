BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Entegris Inc
* Entegris acquires microelectronics filtration product line from W.L. Gore & Associates
* Entegris Inc - entegris expects transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.
* Entegris Inc - expects transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.
* Entegris Inc - deal for approximately $20 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.