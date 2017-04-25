April 25 Entegris Inc

* Entegris acquires microelectronics filtration product line from W.L. Gore & Associates

* Entegris Inc - entegris expects transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.

* Entegris Inc - expects transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.

* Entegris Inc - deal for approximately $20 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: