BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Entegris Inc
* Entegris reports strong first-quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales rose 18.9 percent to $317.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.26
* Sees q2 2017 sales $315 million to $330 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $304.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
