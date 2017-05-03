BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Entellus Medical Inc
* Entellus Medical announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $19.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14 to 18 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $86 million to $89 million
* Entellus Medical Inc - Expects Q2 2017 revenue will be at lower end of its projected annual revenue
* Entellus Medical Inc - Q2 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million
* Entellus Medical Inc - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $24.0 million to $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results