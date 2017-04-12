BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 13 Entellus Medical Inc
* Entellus Medical receives FDA 510(K) clearance for eustachian tube indication
* Entellus Medical - Eustachian tube 510 study is continuing to collect follow-up data on patients, and is expected to be completed in September 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results